CU women third, Nutu second at MSC Spring Classic

CROSSVILLE — Cumberland’s women shot the second-lowest round of the day to finish in third place at the Mid-South Conference Spring Classic at Cumberland Bear Trace on Tuesday afternoon.
The University of the Cumberlands captured the MSC Women’s Golf Spring Tournament title. The Patriots have captured the MSC Women’s Golf regular-season title with wins at both the Fall and Spring tournaments. Cumberlands took home the title with a 31-over par score of 607.
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) finished runner-up with a 626 and the Phoenix finished third with a 632 while Campbellsville shot a 654 to place fourth.
Patriots’ Carlee Shoemaker won the individual title with an even-par 144 (72-72) having to finish birdie-birdie to edge out Cumberland’s Nathalie Nutu by one stroke.
Nutu shot the first-under par round of her career-shooting a one-under 71 to take second-place.
This is the freshmen’s second Top-5 finish of her career.
Georgetown (Ky.) was fifth with a 684, Pikeville (Ky.) placed sixth with a 693 and Thomas More (Ky.) finished seventh shooting a 706. Bethel (Tenn.) and Shawnee State (Ohio) round out the team standings as the Wildcats shoot a 787 and the Bears did not finish.
Raquel Romero Valverde moved into the Top-10 shooting a 76 on the day. Valverde finished in a tie for eighth place while shooting a 156 in the two rounds.
Pilar Scenna jumped two spots to finish 12 overall. Scenna carded a 78 in the second round today, four strokes better than her first round. Emma Hermansson carded an 85 today to finish in a tie for 22nd place and Ida Furuheim moved up four spots to finish in a tie for 44th individually.
Cumberland’s next round will be at the Bowling Green (Ky.) Country Club from May 2-5.
