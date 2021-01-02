CU women's basketball falls at No. 2 Campbellsville

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — No. 2 Campbellsville hit six three pointers in the first quarter setting themselves up for a 90-51 victory over Cumberland in women’s basketball action Thursday afternoon at the Powell Athletic Center.
Cumberland (2-3, 1-3 MSC) trailed 26-11 after one period as Britany Miller scored four points and Sydnie Ward hit a jumper in the first two minutes, but the Phoenix did not score for more than six minutes and the Tigers (7-0, 3-0) took full advantage, netting 13 consecutive points. A pair of 3-pointers from Lexy Lake and Sammy Rogers.
The Lady Tigers posted a 14-4 run as they were clicking on all cylinders offensively and defensively, forcing a timeout by the Phoenix.
Campbellsville never looked back from there, stretching the lead to as many as 46 points late in the fourth quarter.
Sydnie Ward led the way for Cumberland scoring 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting in 18 minutes.
Britany Miller added 12 points and four rebounds. The Phoenix committed 21 turnovers in the game, which the Tigers turned into 33 points and posted 24 second chance points.
Rogers paced the home team with 20 points and Savannah Gregory added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Lexy Lake, Faith Lake, and Sarah Sutton each contributed 11 for the Tigers.
Campbellsville and Cumberland traded blows in the first couple of minutes, but the Lady Tigers went on a hot streak from three connecting on six of nine attempts in the first quarter.
Campbellsville did not stop there hitting two more 3-pointers in the second quarter and pushing the lead all the way out to 54-25 at the half.
The Tigers shot 51.4% from the field in the first half and 8-of-15 (53.3%) from three.
Cumberland scored just 26 points in the second half while the Lady Tigers continued to score, but they found a different way to do it.
In the first half they hit eight 3-pointers, the second half they found their way to the line 18 times and were 14-of-26 (53.8%) from inside the arc on their way to the 93-49 victory.
Cumberland will play at Georgetown College today at 1 p.m., the second of five straight road games for the Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.