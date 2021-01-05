Last Saturday afternoon’s scheduled game between Cumberland and Georgetown women’s basketball teams was postponed as well as the Phoenix’s next three contests due to COVID-19 protocols, Cumberland officials announced Friday afternoon.
Make-up dates between Georgetown, Lindsey Wilson, Life, and Martin Methodist have not been determined yet, but more information on future game dates will be released online at www.gocumberlandathletics.com at its earliest availability.
Cumberland’s men’s game at Georgetown was also called off, but the Phoenix were to have hosted Lindsey Wilson last night and have road trips to Marietta, Ga., on Thursday for a 7 p.m. CST tipoff against Life and Pulaski for a 4 p.m. start Saturday against Martin Methodist.
