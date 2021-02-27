CU women's basketball season ends in opening round loss at Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland women’s basketball held a fourth-quarter lead but fell down the stretch in the Mid-South Conference opening eound loss against Pikeville, 63-60, to end their season.
Cumberland (3-12) shot poorly throughout the game going 23-of-67 (34.3%) and went 3-of-22 (13.2%) from 3. The Phoenix got to the line 16 times and made 11 attempts. Cumberland held a slight rebound advantage over Pikeville 45-44.
Pikeville (14-8) went 19-of-60 (31.7%) from the floor, but made seven 3-pointers and got to the line 25 times to make the difference. Pikeville also dished out 12 assists and had five steals and three blocks.
Cumberland jumped out to an early lead, getting up 6-2. Pikeville responded with a 5-0 run to give the Bears a 7-6 lead. The Phoenix went on a 7-3 run to get up 13-10, but the Bears closed the quarter on an 8-0 run.
The Bears continued to control the lead early in the second quarter, advancing to their largest lead of the game at seven points getting up to 22-15. Abby Morgan and Ashlyn Pittman scored four and three points over a 7-0 spurt to tie the game at 22-22. Pikeville closed the quarter on a 7-3 run to hold a 29-25 lead.
The Phoenix opened the second half with a 10-0 run as Morgan scored eight points to get up 35-29. Cumberland would hold onto the lead throughout the quarter and got up by as much as eight points 39-31, but Cumberland’s offense stalled out with five minutes left in the quarter allowing the Bears to close the gap with an 8-0 run. After a triple from the Bears, Lucy Chillcut drained a 3 to give the Phoenix a 44-41 lead headed to the fourth.
Cumberland’s offense continued struggling from the field early in the fourth quarter allowing Pikeville to regain the lead with five minutes to play. Both teams would trade blows until Lindsey Freeman sank two free throws and Morgan drained a 3 to tie it at 56-56 with 1:30.
Zaria Hollier hit a two in the lane and Sierra Feltner added one from the free-throw line to put Pikeville up by three. Lindsey Freeman sank two free throws to cut it to 59-58 with 15 seconds left, but Mary Englert sank four free throws in the closing moments to close the game.
Pittman finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench. Morgan added 15 points. Britany Miller scored eight points and had a team-high 11 rebounds and Lindsey Freeman scored eight points.
Mary Englert scored 28 points for the Bears while Sierra Feltner added 15 and Zaria Hollier posted 12.
It was reported last Saturday that Pikeville would be unable to play this game due to protocols and that Cumberland would advance to the MSC quarterfinals. But that was changed earlier this week with the Phoenix re-booking their trip to the eastern Kentucky school.
With the win, the Bears advance to the Mid-South Conference quarterfinals and will face third-seeded Lindsey Wilson on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Bowling Green, Ky., and Cumberland’s season is finished.
