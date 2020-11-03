CU women's golf finishes second at MSC Fall Preview

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland women’s golf finished the Mid-South Conference Fall Preview in a tie for second place after shooting a 323 in Saturday’s final round, 641 overall, at Bowling Green Country Club.
The Phoenix took second place solely based on the tiebreaker rules.
The University of the Cumberlands won the event by seven strokes carding a two-day total of 634. Cumberland and Lindsey Wilson placed second shooting a 641. Campbellsville University came in fourth place with a 654 and the University of Pikeville finished in fifth place with a 697.
Cumberland broke the tie to earn second place with the lowest individual total score after Raquel Romero Valverde shot a 154 in two days and Lindsey Wilson’s Zofia Wojcik shot a 156.
Romero Valverde placed second individually after duplicating her strong first day. She shot a 77 in round one and 77 today for a total of 154.
“Raquel played solid again. She gutted it out and always figures a way to give us a score even when she is not hitting it her best,” said golf coach Rich Williams.
Freshman Emma Hermansson carded an 83 today for a two-day total of 159 finishing in a tie for sixth place. This is the first top-10 finish of her career.
Sophomore Pilar Scenna improved on her mark from yesterday shooting a 78 in today’s final round for a top-10 finish.
“Pilar played better. She played pretty solid all week, she had a couple of bad holes and situations, but played really solid,” Coach Williams said.
Ana Laura Pages Pruess shot an 84 today for a total of 166 to finish in a tie for 16th place. Freshman Nathalie Nutu shot an 85 in the final round to finish in 19th place and Ida Lihufvudh shot an 85 as well to share 25th place. Ida Furuheim finished in 32nd place after shooting a 90 in the final round.
The Phoenix will receive 10 points toward the regular-season championship based on the second-place finish in this tournament. The combined total score from the fall and spring tournaments will crown the regular season champions.
The tournament rounded out Cumberland women’s golf fall schedule. The Phoenix will resume competition in the spring.
