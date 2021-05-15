Cumberland’s women’s soccer finished the season ranked No. 20 in the postseason NAIA top-25 coaches’ poll, announced by the national office Wednesday.
Despite being knocked out in the Mid-South Conference Semifinals by No. 5 Martin Methodist, the Phoenix earned an at-large bid to the NAIA National tournament in Hattiesburg, Miss. Cumberland picked up a 2-0 victory over RV Truett McConnell before being handed their largest loss of the season by the eventual runner-up William Carey.
Cumberland finished the season at 10-4, with all four losses coming by the hands of top-16 ranked teams. Cumberland posted nine shutouts this season while outscoring opponents 32-10. Sarah Haddock was named Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year and an NAIA All-American honorable mention. She and Marie Bathe earned first team All-MSC honors.
Becca Campbell and Jennifer Segura were named second team All-MSC and Arden Butler, Brenda Cernas, and Haley Stevens garnered All-MSC honorable mention honors.
Three other Mid-South Conference teams are in the top-25 poll led by Martin-Methodist at No. 5. The University of the Cumberlands sits just behind the RedHawks at No. 8. Lindsey Wilson is No. 16 and the Phoenix are No. 20. Bethel is in the Receiving Votes category just outside the final top-25 rankings of the season.
The Phoenix will return to play this fall as the MSC and NAIA return to normal scheduling.
Bagayoko garners NAIA All-America honorable mention
Cumberland senior Bakary Bagayoko was voted honorable mention All-America by the NAIA men’s soccer selection committee on Thursday, as announced by the national office.
Bagayoko joins Sondre Risa, Brian McNamara and Tyler Watson as the only All-Americas in program history.
Bagayoko led the Mid-South Conference in goals with 15, which ranked 13th in the NAIA. He ranked fifth in the nation in goals per game with 1.25 and ninth in points per game. Bagayoko scored three game-winning goals this season.
The forward scored two hat tricks against Pikeville and Georgetown and went on for a four-goal outburst against Martin Methodist, which earned him NAIA National Player of the Week honors. He also earned MSC Player of the Week honors twice this year.
Bagayoko was named first team All-Mid-South Conference by the league office in April, the second time in his career he earned first team accolades.
