Cumberland women’s tennis remained at No. 17 and the men 21st in the latest NAIA women’s top 25 polls released yesterday.
Around the conference, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) is the highest-ranked team in the women’s poll at No. 16. The Phoenix follows just behind the Blue Raiders at No. 17 in the poll with 181 points. Cumberlands (Ky.) has moved up two spots to No. 22. Georgetown College dropped out of the Top-25 and is now receiving votes and Campbellsville is also receiving votes. Cumberland is 2-2 on the season losing to No. 11 Indiana Wesleyan and No. 16 Lindsey Wilson. Cumberland has defeated Arizona Christian and No. 25 St. Thomas.
Two other Mid-South Conference mens teams are mentioned in the poll. Lindsey Wilson is the highest-ranked team from the conference in the poll at No. 9. Cumberlands is No. 14 in the poll. The Phoenix are ranked No. 21 with 113 points in the poll. Cumberland is 2-4 this season.
The Phoenix are slated to take on Missouri Baptist today before heading to Shawnee State and Thomas More over the weekend.
