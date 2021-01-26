Cumberland wrestling matches between No. 2 Life University, Allen University and Brewton Parker this week have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, Cumberland officials announced Monday morning.
The Phoenix were set for the top-10 matchup with Life on Friday alongside Allen University that day. They were then going to travel to Brewton Parker on Saturday before returning home.
Make-up dates have not yet been decided.
