The weather has been a bit finicky lately, but hopefully, the snow and ice are gone for the season. I’m eager to see how things fared through the snow that we had this past weekend.
There was a lot of concern, because I saw many plants blooming early that shouldn’t have been blooming at this time. Let’s get to the matter at hand … now is the perfect time to sow your cool-season, leafy crops. Generally, these are directly sown into the garden in rows or broadcast over an entire bed. We all have our favorites, but we’re going to look at spinach, lettuce, and kale.
Spinach is my favorite, because it’s versatile in the garden and produces quickly. It helps if you soak the seeds overnight to get them going faster. You can grow spinach in tight rows spaced about four feet apart. Spinach is one of the hardiest greens, and when properly hardened off, it can survive temperatures around 10 degrees.
There are many cultivars of spinach, but the one that has stood the test of time is Bloomsdale, but one should also check out Tyee and Whale.
Lettuce is the most popular leafy green and can be eaten at any stage of growth. In Tennessee, the leaf lettuces do better, and the ones that form a tight head can be more challenging due to the onset of heat.
Lettuce will develop a full-form leaf within about 30-40 days after planting. With the diverse colors that lettuce comes in now, it is easy to appeal to the eyes also.
I always enjoy growing the greens and red mixed up. When the temperatures get hot, lettuce tends to bolt, so be sure and enjoy it before summer rolls in. Black Seeded Simpson is the most common green-leaf lettuce, but check out the red ones also, including New Red Fire and Red Salad Bowl.
Kale is my favorite leafy green. It will take longer to produce than spinach and lettuce, but it is extremely healthy for you.
It is a good source of vitamins and calcium. Many of the newer kales need to be spaced around a foot apart, because they will make larger leaves than the older types of kale. My favorite is Blue Curled Scotch, but this year, I’m trying a new one called Dazzling Blue. It is a mixture of purples and greens and looks to be promising.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.