Cumberland baseball was selected fifth in the Mid-South Conference preseason coaches’ poll, the conference announced on Friday.
Head coach Woody Hunt returns for his 40th season to lead the Phoenix in 2021. Cumberland was one of four teams in the conference to garner a first-place vote along with the University of the Cumberlands, Freed-Hardeman University, and Campbellsville University. The team finished with a 9-11 record last season that was cut short due to the pandemic.
Cumberland returns a lot of experienced players including team batting average leaders from last year. The staff is also returning the majority of their starters from a year ago while adding high-level transfers to the rotation.
The University of the Cumberlands is the favorite to win the conference as they were given 93 points and received five first-place votes in the poll. Freed-Hardeman, who is a new member of the MSC, is ranked second on the poll with 89 points and four first-place votes.
Campbellsville totaled 84 points in the poll and received one first-place vote. Georgetown College came in ranked fourth in the poll with 69 points. The Phoenix are fifth in the poll with 63 points and received the last first-place vote.
The other new members of the MSC, Martin Methodist University and Bethel University, are sixth and seventh in the poll with 56 and 52 points, respectively.
Lindsey Wilson University garnered 31 points in the poll to finish eighth. The University of Pikeville comes in right behind them with 30 points. Shawnee State University and Thomas More University finished the poll with 19 and 18 points total.
During the voting process, coaches are not allowed to vote for their own teams.
