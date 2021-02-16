Cumberland baseball splits doubleheader with Brewton Parker

MT. VERNON, Ga. — Cumberland baseball split a doubleheader with Brewton Parker for a second straight day Friday, losing the first game 5-0 but recovering in the second outing of the day to shut out the Barons 7-0.
The Phoenix could not get the bats going in the first game. Trey Jones of the Barons pitched a seven-inning complete game shutout, giving up only three hits and tallied nine strikeouts. Senior designated hitter Mykel Gordon recorded one of the hits and senior first baseman Tyler Jones went 2-for-3 from the plate.
Payton Rice took the mound for the Phoenix and allowed four hits, two earned runs with six strikeouts. Brad Smith came into the game in relief of Rice in the fourth inning and allowed two runs and three hits in one inning.
Cumberland found a way to get the bats going in the second game of the day with a 7-0 win over Brewton Parker. Sophomore Conner Dunham took the mound for the Phoenix and had an effective outing against the Barons’ hitters. In five innings, the right-handed pitcher collected 11 strikeouts and only gave up three hits. Seth Wyse, a junior southpaw pitcher, came into the game in relief of Dunham and tossed four strikeouts in two innings.
The Phoenix got on the board early with a Tyler Jones sacrifice fly ball that scored Andrew Martinez. The next run for Cumberland came in the fifth inning when Brewton Parker pitcher Mackenzie McDowell loaded the bases and walked in outfielder Corey Perkins to make the score 2-0. The offense exploded for Cumberland in the sixth inning scoring a total of five runs. Nate Corhouse hit a single into right field that scored teammates Corey Perkins and Nate Vaughn. Mykel Gordon, Tyler Jones and Andrew Martinez all recorded RBIs in the inning to make the final score 7-0.
Cumberland will next take the field in back-to-back doubleheaders this coming Friday and Saturday against Indiana-Kokomo at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field. The series will be Cumberland’s home opener with both doubleheaders beginning at noon and the second games taking place around 3 p.m.
