Cumberland baseball has entered COVID-19 protocols due to a positive test, suspending play through March 18, school officials announced Friday afternoon.
Cumberland’s series last weekend at the University of the Cumberlands and the weekend series at home on March 12-13 against Georgetown College have been postponed. No makeup date has been determined.
The Phoenix’s next game will be at home against Thomas More University on March 19 at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
