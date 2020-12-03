Cumberland basketball games have been adjusted for this week.
Cumberland men’s basketball will play Shawnee State and Thomas More as scheduled, however, the women’s basketball games with Thomas More and Shawnee State have been postponed.
Cumberland women’s basketball will play Lindsey Wilson on Thursday in place of Shawnee State at home at 5:30 p.m. The men’s game with Thomas More has been moved up to 1 p.m. Saturday. All these games will be played on campus at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
The Lindsey Wilson game will mark a homecoming for Lady Raider junior Maleigha Oldham. The former Lebanon High star is averaging 10 points and 2.5 rebounds per game through seven contests, including six starts.
Prepurchased tickets for Thursday’s games are still good for the men’s and women’s doubleheader. Tickets for Saturday will be refunded per request. Email kyleallen@cumberland.edu for a refund.
Tickets are available at https://www.gocumberlandathletics.com/tickets/. The Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena will be operating this year at half capacity.
To see further information on fan attendance policy refer to https://www.gocumberlandathletics.com/coronavirus(COVID-19)/FanAttendancePolicy/.
Each of the games will be broadcasted on the Cumberland Sports Network at https://portal.stretch internet.com/cu/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.