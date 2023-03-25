CU CELEBRATES ATHLETIC TRAINING PHOTO

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto recently delivered a formal proclamation confirming March as National Athletic Training month. Pictured are (from left) Cumberland University President Paul C. Stumb, athletic trainer and Cumberland alumnus Nathan Johnson, Hutto, and Dr. Katie Arnold.

Throughout the month of March, Cumberland University has been celebrating National Athletic Training Month.

This unique month was established in 2000 and is sponsored by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) to spread awareness about the evolving profession and highlight a specific group of health care professionals across the globe.

