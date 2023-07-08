On Thursday, the Cumberland University science department and the Schulert family gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of newly-renovated science labs dedicated in memory of Dr. Arthur Schulert.
Because of the generosity of Susan and Peter Schulert, Dr. Schulert’s son, Cumberland science students will be learning in three labs, newly-refurbished with cabinets, chairs, shelving and improved safety and ventilation features.
“It’s always an honor to commemorate a donor through campus enhancements,” said Cumberland Vice President of Advancement Courtney Wheeler. “The significance of this gift will extend beyond the classroom by ensuring our science students are academically prepared through experiential learning. Our university is truly grateful to the Schulert family for their generosity and the continuation of their mother and father’s legacy of education advocates.”
Peter Schulert shared how his parents’ advocacy for education and Cumberland’s stewardship inspired him and his wife to dedicate this transformative gift in his father’s memory.
“We were blessed with two wonderful parents, both of whom were educators,” Peter Schulert said. “This campus has flourished, and we were impressed with the quality of the staff, leadership, and board of trust. We feel very confident that these funds will be well-utilized.”
After 15 years at Cumberland, professor of chemistry Dr. Sarah Peirce understands the influence this gift will have on current and future students.
“Cumberland helps students figure out what their passions are,” said Pierce. “With this gift, not only are we doubling our space, (but) we’re also going to have three dedicated benches for undergraduate research. This is going to benefit students for years to come and help them figure out what they want to do with their lives and how they can give back to our community.”
Dr. Schulert was best known as a biochemistry professor and the founder of Environmental Science Corporation, which grew to become the largest environmental testing facility in the country.
As the seventh of eight children, Schulert was born in Gladwin, Michigan, in 1922. He graduated from Wheaton College in 1943 and began his career working on the Manhattan Project at Princeton University. He completed his Ph.D. in biochemistry at the University of Michigan in 1951. His work included the Manhattan Project at Princeton University, nuclear fallout research at the Columbia Lamont Geochemical Laboratory, nutrition studies at NAMRU in Cairo, Egypt, and teaching at Vanderbilt University. In 1970, he founded the Environmental Science Corporation in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.