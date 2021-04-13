Cumberland claims finale 14-9 over Campbellsville

Playing in the best weather conditions of the spring season, Cumberland’s season finale against Campbellsville looked like it was played in the cold and rain the Phoenix spent the previous six games enduring with fumbles galore.
But the Phoenix cleaned up their act in the second half and Treylon Sheppard bolted 72 yards for a third-quarter touchdown to lift Cumberland to a 14-9 win before a homecoming/senior night crowd on a breezy but comfortable Friday night at Nokes-Lasater Field.
Cumberland lost four of seven fumbles, mostly in the first half and after strong returns by Ian Hafner and Prentiss Summerall gave the Phoenix good field position. The defense held Campbellsville to a 30-yard Devin Neally field goal nearly six minutes into the game and the Tigers clung to that lead going into halftime.
“We didn’t take care of the football,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said. “We didn’t move it great, but we were moving the football. Three fumbles inside the red zone, you can’t do that.”
But Sheppard broke free down the left sideline for his 72-yard home run for a 7-3 lead less than four minutes into the second half. The sophomore from Tallapoosa, Ga., finished the game with 166 yards on 25 carries, putting him past 1,000 in only seven games as the Phoenix won their final two after five straight losses to open the year.
Cumberland tacked on an insurance score early in the fourth on Bret Robinson’s 3-yard run.
And that insurance paid off late in the game when, with the wind at his back, Campbellsville’s Chase Elmore heaved a 38-yard pass which deflected off a pair of Cumberland defenders and into the hands of receiver Patrick Oden on the goal line with 1:16 to play.
An onside kick was recovered by Cumberland’s Alex Valdez and the Phoenix, after an 8-yard run by Nick Burge gave them a first down, ran out the clock.
“To the credit of our kids, we didn’t quit,” Mathis said. “We didn’t hang our heads and say ‘here we go again’ or whatever. They just kept battling. And that’s all you can ask of them, to be honest.”
While Sheppard was fueling Cumberland’s offense, Elmore was completing 17 of 36 passes for 162 yards in providing the bulk of Campbellsville’s attack, which netted just 49 yards on the ground. The Phoenix finished with 319 yards of total offense to the Tigers’ 211 as the visitors from Kentucky finished 1-6.
“Really, to be honest, we shouldn’t have won the ballgame turning the ball over that many times in the red zone,” Mathis said. “It’s a credit to our defense how well they played.”
