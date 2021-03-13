Cumberland cross country signs Parguay native Rivera

Cumberland cross country coach Jim Seckel announced the signing of Paraguay native Daniela Rivera to scholarship papers for the 2021-22 academic year.
Rivera will run both track and field and cross country for the Phoenix. She holds school records in the 600m, 1,200m, 1,500m, and combination relays.
“Daniela will be a key addition to our team,” Seckel said. “She is a versatile distance runner — competitive in a wide range of track events from 800m to 5,000m. She has a passion for training and a consistent record of improvement in her performances.”
She intends on studying psychology while at Cumberland and wants to pursue a master’s degree after graduating. Her goals are to become a professional athlete.
Rivera is the daughter of Alejandro Rivera and Celeste Rivas.
