Cumberland downs Southeastern in top-10 wrestling

Carter Cox and Patrick Depiazza each posted decisions in the final two matches, and Cole Smith recorded a major decision to help No. 7 Cumberland to a 19-15 victory over fellow seventh-ranked Southeastern in wrestling action Wednesday afternoon at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Cumberland, Southeastern and Oklahoma were tied for the No. 7 ranking in the poll released Dec. 18. A new poll was released the day after this match.
Wrestling action started Wednesday at the 133 weight class with 16th-ranked Xavier Williamson of Southeastern pinning Blaine Fussel quickly to put his team on top 6-0.
No. 16 Keshawn Laws and No. 7 Anthony Maia followed that with decisions of their own to tie the match back at 6-6. Laws bested Max Kauffman 10-4 and Maia won a tough bout over Adrian Ayala, 5-3.
The No. 18 149 wrestler, Jaquan English, wrestled up at 157 and Anitie Akpan for CU, making his season debut today, held his own only falling 6-0. Sixth-ranked 165, Smith had the largest margin of victory for the Phoenix winning by a major decision over No. 18 Kyle Kirkham this gave Cumberland a 10-9 advantage with five matches left.
Matthew Sells battled with fourth-ranked Coleman Bryan and competed until the very end, but dropped a 6-3 decision. One of the biggest victories of the afternoon came from No. 9 John Olivieri. Olivieri and Kohl Drake were in a battle that couldn’t be decided in just three periods. In the opening seconds of sudden death, Olivieri was able to takedown Drake to capture the win and spark the Phoenix.
No. 13 River Henry and Trillyon Fils-Aime was also deadlocked heading into sudden death, but the overtime period wasn’t long enough for that either. Fils-Aime was able to get an escape in the tiebreaker to put Southeastern up 15-13 with two remaining matches.
No. 3 Patrick Depiazza and No. 10 Carter Cox were able to seal the victory by picking up decisions and lead No. 7 Cumberland over No. 7 Southeastern.
Cumberland will next compete in the Central Baptist Invitational in Conway, Ark., today.
Phoenix move to No. 6 in NAIA coaches’ pollPhoenix wrestling has moved up one spot in the latest NAIA coaches’ top 20 poll to No. 6 as announced Thursday by the national office.
Cumberland moved to 6-3 after taking down new No. 5 Southeastern University on Wednesday, 19-15.
Carter Cox has moved up two spots to No. 19 in the 125 weight class after improving to 7-0 after a big decision over Eddie Barrett of Southeastern on Wednesday.
Keshawn Laws dropped one spot to No. 16 at 141. Laws is currently 8-1 on the season.
Anthony Maia comes in at No. 3 at the 149 weight class, holding on to a 6-1 record currently. His only loss came to the second-ranked Trent Johnson from Lindsey Wilson dropping a decision 5-3.
Cole Smith has moved up one spot to No. 5 in the 165 weight class.
Smith has had an incredible to start his Phoenix career starting off 9-0 and winning over four ranked opponents.
John Olivieri stays at No. 9 in the 184 weight class. Olivieri is now 4-2 on the season, but his two losses came to No. 7 Trajan Hurd and No. 5 Sam Osha in the first dual this season.
Sophomore River Henry has moved up to No. 12 at 197. Henry is now 1-2 after losing in a tiebreaker yesterday evening and holds a with a win over No. 20 Austin Lane and a loss to No. 2 Trevor Lawson.
Heavyweight Patrick DePiazza remains the third-ranked wrestler in the class. Depiazza is currently 8-1 with his only loss coming to No. 2 Greg Hagan.
Cumberland will travel to Conway, Ark., today to take part in the Central Baptist Invitational.
