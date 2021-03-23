Cumberland drops two DHs at No. 16 Campbellsville

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland (5-7, 3-5 MSC) went 0-2 Sunday against No. 16 Campbellsville (21-7, 12-2) in a Mid-South Conference softball doubleheader on Sunday. The Tigers won the first game 9-1 and the second game at 11-6.
Cumberland had trouble getting the bats going in the first game. The Tigers put the Phoenix in a two-run hole after the second inning. Cumberland scored their only run in the top of the third when Tyra Graham doubled to right-center-field which brought teammate Ashtyn Blair home. Campbellsville went on a scoring run adding three runs in the bottom of the third and four runs in the fifth to win 9-1.
As a team, Cumberland tallied four hits compared to the nine of Campbellsville. The Phoenix also recorded two errors while the Tigers had zero.
Pitching for the Phoenix, Mariah Clark allowed four runs in three innings pitched. Clark also had four strikeouts and gave up six hits. Also making appearances in the game for the Phoenix was Allyson Shoulders and Emily Cooper. The four Phoenix to record hits were Tyra Graham, Mariah Clark, Kenzie France, and Ashtyn Blair.
The second game featured more hits for the Phoenix, but the Tiger offensive output totaled more than ten runs. Cumberland gave up seven runs to Campbellsville over the first two innings. The Phoenix bats started connecting in the fourth inning when Ashton Whiles hit a 2-RBI homer into right-field. The next Cumberland runs came in the fifth inning when Mariah Clark homered into center-field and Ashton Whiles hit her second homer of the day into left-field. Cumberland trailed 8-6 after the top of the fifth. Campbellsville took control of the game in the sixth inning er-rout to an 11-6 victory.
As a team, the Phoenix had nine hits compared to the Tigers with 11. The Cumberland women also committed another two errors in the game.
Pitching for the Phoenix was Bela Soto. Soto gave up seven earned runs in two innings pitched. Also pitching in the game for the Cumberland Women was Kaitlin Higgins and Allyson Shoulders.
Ahston Whiles and Ashtyn Blair both recorded two-hits apiece. Taylor Woodring, Madison Woodruff, Mariah Clark, Kenzie France, and DeeDee Dunn each recorded a hit.
On Saturday, Cumberland went down 13-4 and 13-11.
The Phoenix started the first game of the doubleheader down 1-0 to the Tigers in the first inning after an error scored Mia Aldridge. Cumberland opened up the second inning on fire after Alexis Guzman singled to right field, and a fielding error by the Tigers brought home Kenzie France and Mariah Clark. An overthrow by the Tigers brought home Alexis Guzman, and gave the Phoenix a 3-1 lead heading into the third inning.
Campbellsville had a big third inning, recording four runs. Much of the same happened in the fourth inning when Campbellsville hit a combined three home runs off Clark and Emily Cooper to take a 13-3 lead over the Phoenix. Clark scored the final run of the game for Cumberland with a deep homer to make the score 13-4.
The score for this game was a bit deceiving. As a team, the Cumberland tallied eight hits while Campbellsville recorded nine. The Phoenix only recorded one more error than the Tigers with three. Cumberland also left a total of seven runners on base.
Clark struggled, giving up ten runs across 32/3 innings. Clark recorded three strikeouts and gave up eight hits.
The Pinckneyville, Illi., native had a great game at the plate, though, going 3-3 with a home run and a double. Alexis Guzman also had a solid outing from behind the plate with two hits and a walk.
France, Taylor Woodring and Kelsie Boyle also recorded hits for the Phoenix.
Cumberland started the second game of the doubleheader in a bit of a deficit. Campbellsville scored a combined five unanswered runs in the first two innings which ended Cumberland pitcher Bela Soto’s day early.
The Phoenix managed to get on the board in the top of the fourth when Woodring reached home on a throwing error to make the score 5-1.
Campbellsville scored the majority of their runs in the bottom of the fourth adding seven runs to their total to bring the score to 12-1. Cumberland mounted a furious comeback in the top of the sixth scoring six runs.
Ashton Whiles and Madison Woodruff posted RBI doubles, while Woodring added an RBI single to cut into the Campbellsville lead 12-7. The Tigers added another run in the bottom of the fifth to widen their lead to 13-7.
Clark added a two-RBI double in the top of the sixth that scored teammates Ashton Whiles and Tyra Graham to make things interesting at 13-9.
The Cumberland rally continued into the top of the seventh when Ashtyn Blair scored off a sac-fly from Graham.
Woodring added an RBI single down the right-field line to bring the score to its final of 13-11.
Both teams experienced an offensive explosion in the second game of the doubleheader with Cumberland totaling one more hit than Campbellsville with 16. The Phoenix committed more errors with six to the Tigers two.
Individually for the Phoenix, Soto, Kaitlin Higgins and Allyson Shoulders made appearances in the game. Shoulders had the best outing for the Phoenix, allowing no runs while recording two strikeouts in two innings.
Offensively for the Phoenix, eight batters recorded at least a hit. Woodring and Lexi Riggall had three-hit outings.
Clark had the best line of the day with three RBI’s. Graham, Clark, Woodruff and Blair each tallied two hits.
Whiles and France both added a hit to the Cumberland output.
Cumberland is scheduled to be back at it again today on the road against No. 3 Lindsey Wilson in another doubleheader with the games starting at 2 and 4 p.m. in Columbia, Ky.
