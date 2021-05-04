Cumberland falls to Georgetown 4-3 in extra innings, lose series 2-1

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Cumberland (16-23, 12-19 MSC) fell 4-3 to Georgetown (23-18, 14-15 MSC) in extra innings in game three of the Mid-South Conference Opening Round last Saturday.
The Phoenix fell 2-1 in the series overall after forcing a third game in a 7-0 shutout victory last Friday.
Georgetown opened up the scoring in the game by jumping out to a 1-0 lead after the first inning. Kristen Klimesh hit a triple and reached home on the same play after a throwing error. The Tigers struck again in the third inning on a solo home run from Madie Sims.
The Phoenix found their rhythm in the top of the sixth in an inning where they scored two runs on four hits. With runners on second and third, Ashtyn Blair grounded out but managed to bring in a run. Kenzie France stepped up to the plate and smashed a single into left field that brought home Macy Powell and tied up the game 2-2.
The Tigers answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the sixth to take a 3-2 lead. Kristen Klimesh hit an RBI single into right field to give Georgetown the lead.
Down 3-2 and facing their last at-bats, Taylor Woodring led off for Cumberland in the top of the seventh. The senior hit a solo shot deep over the left-field wall to tie the game and force extra innings.
Cumberland was unable to get any offense going in the top of the eighth, so it was Georgetown’s turn to bat and possibly end the game. Kaitlin Higgins was pitching in relief of Mariah Clark. An error by Tyra Graham put runners on first and second, followed by a wild pitch that moved the runners to second and third. Sarah Claxon hit an RBI single to hand the Phoenix a 4-3 loss in extra innings.
Mariah Clark pitched six innings for Cumberland allowing two earned runs and recording three strikeouts. She was relieved by Bela Soto and Higgins for the last two innings of play.
As a team, Cumberland recorded eight hits compared to Georgetown’s five hits. Both teams had many errors in the game as Cumberland had three and Georgetown had four. Taylor Woodring led all Phoenix hitters from the plate going 2-4 with two hits, including the game-tying homer in the top of the seventh. Tyra Graham, Madison Woodruff, Ashton Whiles, Kenzie France, Lexi Riggall, and DeeDee Dunn also recorded hits in the effort.
The game marked the end of an era for the Phoenix as it was Heather Stanfill’s last as Cumberland’s head coach as she announced her retirement earlier this year. Stanfill ended her career with 289 wins over 13 seasons. Assistant Coach Stephanie Theall takes over as the head coach ahead of the 2022 season.
Facing elimination, CU forces third gameGEORGETOWN, Ky. — Cumberland lost the first game 2-1 but took game two in an offensive explosion 7-0 Friday to force Saturday’s deciding game in the Mid-South Conference best-of-three Opening Round series.
The first game of the series was a low-scoring affair between the two teams. Georgetown College got on the board first in the bottom of the third inning. With Loaded bases, Lindsey Mitchell stepped up to the plate and drove in two runs with a single into left-center field.
The score remained 2-0 until the top of the sixth inning. Ashtyn Blair launched a solo homer over the centerfield wall to give the Phoenix their first and only run of the game. Blair’s home run made the final score 2-1.
The game was a low-hit affair for both teams as Cumberland recorded five hits and Georgetown recorded six. Mariah Clark started the game for the Phoenix before being relieved by Emily Cooper to start the bottom of the fifth. Clark gave up five hits over four innings with two earned runs. Cooper came in and allowed only one hit in the final two innings of the game.
Facing elimination, The Phoenix bats came alive in the second game of the series. It was a slow start for both teams as the game was still scoreless, heading into the top of the fifth.
DeeDee Dunn got the scoring started for Cumberland. Dunn hit a single to bring home Ashtyn Blair. Soon after, Tyra Graham made an impact on the game with a two-RBI double to give the Phoenix a 3-0 lead over the Tigers.
Cumberland found the scoreboard again in the top of the seventh with a four-run inning to put away the game. Taylor Woodring got the scoring started with a sac-fly RBI that brought home Lexi Riggall. Ashton Whiles then chipped in an RBI single with loaded bases that scored Tyra Graham.
With two outs, Ashtyn Blair delivered a two-RBI single that scored both Megan Blackwell and Madison Woodruff. The Phoenix headed into the bottom of the seventh with a 7-0 lead over the Tigers.
Mariah Clark started the game for Cumberland and tossed six scoreless innings, along with four strikeouts, while earning her ninth win of the season. Bela Soto entered the game to pitch in the bottom of the seventh and ensured the Phoenix won the contest 7-0.
Cumberland totaled ten hits in the game, five more than that of Georgetown. Both Ashtyn Blair and Tyra Graham had two-hit games to go along with two RBI’s to lead the Phoenix offense. Taylor Woodring, Madison Woodruff, Ashton Whiles, Kenzie France, DeeDee Dunn, and Lexi Riggall also tallied hits in the Cumberland win.
