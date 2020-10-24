Kickoff times for all of Cumberland’s seven regular-season football games have been set for the 2021 campaign as announced earlier this week by director of athletics Ron Pavan.
The Phoenix will be under the lights on Friday nights for the season after the NAIA announced on July 31 to postpone fall championships until the spring. Shortly after the Mid-South Conference decided to play the regular season in the spring in line with the national championships.
The slate begins on the road against the University of the Cumberlands at 5 p.m. Feb. 19. Cumberland will then be in the friendly confines of Nokes-Lasater Field for three straight home games. The Phoenix will open up with Georgetown on Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. followed by Thomas More’s first visit to Lebanon since joining the Mid-South Conference last season on March 5 at 6 p.m. Cumberland is set to kickoff with rival Lindsey Wilson at 6 p.m. on March 12.
The Phoenix will make their longest road trip of the season to the University of Pikeville on March 19 with a 5 p.m. kickoff.
The Phoenix, along with the rest of the Mid-South Conference, have a built-in bye week during Week 6 in case of any games having to be shuffled around before heading to McKenzie, Tennessee for a game with in-state rival Bethel at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 1.
Cumberland concludes the regular season against Campbellsville on April 9 at 6 p.m. for Senior Night and Homecoming festivities.
Tickets for each home game go on sale online two-weeks prior to each event.
