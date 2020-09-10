Mid-South Conference officials released the 2020-21 Bluegrass Division football schedule Tuesday, with Cumberland playing four home games, including three on Fridays, in the spring of 2021.
All eight Bluegrass Division teams will play a seven-game schedule beginning on Feb. 19, with the final game of the regular season slated for April 9. There is a built-in open week for all eight teams on March 26 for any games that may be postponed during the first five weeks of competition.
The MSC administrative council voted to change the mandated 1:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturdays to Fridays for the 2020-21 season to help alleviate scheduling pressures with all sports being contested in the spring. Kickoff times for each contest will be announced at a later date.
The Phoenix will begin the 2021 slate on the road with a matchup against the University of the Cumberlands on Feb. 19 before a three-game home set at Nokes-Lasater Field. Cumberland’s home opener is set for Feb. 26 against Georgetown, followed with a game against Thomas More University on March 5. Then Phoenix will round out the homestand with a game against Lindsey Wilson University on March 12.
Cumberland will go on the road for two straight games against the University of Pikeville on March 19 and Bethel University on Thursday, April 1. The Phoenix will finish with senior day on April 9 versus the Campbellsville Tigers.
Game times will be announced at a later date.
NAIA officials announced on July 31 that the NAIA Football Championship Series would be moved to spring 2021. On Aug. 20, NAIA officials announced that the FCS championship game is slated for Monday, May 10, 2021, at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in Grambling, La. The FCS begins on April 17 with the first round of the 16-team playoff.
