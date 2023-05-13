During the first weekend in May, Cumberland University honored 741 students from its largest graduating class in university history.

On May 5, 115 graduate students were hooded as they accepted their master’s degrees during a ceremony held in the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena on Cumberland’s campus. The following day, 383 undergraduate students, including 16 early college students earning their associate degrees, walked across the stage to receive their diplomas during a ceremony with approximately 4,000 people in attendance.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.