Cumberland University just created its what is planned to be its first annual giving campaign called Rise Together.
The campaign’s focus is expanding current resources and services to further improve the college experience for current and future Phoenix.
While it may be CU’s first giving campaign, funds like Rise Together are actually pretty common at colleges and universities as indicated CU Executive Director of Marketing and Communications Caitlin Vaughn. They are employed to “bridge the gap between other sources of revenue (tuition, major gifts, etc.) and the full cost of delivering on the university’s mission.”
Those funds provide flexible resources for CU to maintain access to academic resources, such as research databases, tutoring services and instructional technology. They can also be helpful when it comes to funding student organizations and providing access to academic advisors and career-counseling services.
“The annual giving campaign works in collaboration with other campus funding efforts to ensure Cumberland remains competitive,” Vaughn said. “In the last decade, Cumberland’s enrollment has doubled, which means that our campus and resources must expand to meet the needs of our growing student population. As the university continues to heavily subsidize tuition, making college degrees more accessible to all students, the annual giving fund ensures student resources and other necessities go unaffected.”
The campaign’s completion date is May 31. It has a target goal of raising $900,000.
As opposed to new resources, the funds will enable the continuation and enhancement of current resources that the university already offers.
“Funds raised through the Rise Together campaign will be allocated to the resources that assist in the success of all our students,” Vaughn said. “Improving campus wifi connection, offering diverse mental health counselors, providing subscriptions to library database systems and tutoring and career services assistance (are just some of the offerings that will be expanded). These important student resources, while costly, are necessary to eliminate barriers that prevent students from successfully earning a degree.”
CU is home to a diverse student body. Vaughn indicated that the university views that as an asset.
“We are dedicated to helping all students and families fund the cost of their education and achieve their academic goals, through programs such as the Cumberland Promise and Phoenix Promise,” Vaughn said. “These tuition-assistance programs allow deserving students the opportunity to earn a degree at a much lower cost than our listed tuition cost. Over 90% of our students receive scholarships and grants that assist in eliminating the financial barrier of a college education.”
Addressing those barriers to entry is a key element of the campaign’s goal.
“We believe in providing a quality education to students from all backgrounds,” CU President Dr. Paul Stumb said. “We strive to eliminate the many barriers associated with a college degree. In order to continue financially supporting our students at this level, a successful annual giving campaign is crucial. The Rise Together campaign will provide tuition assistance for deserving students and help to provide them with the resources necessary to succeed during their time at Cumberland and beyond.”
