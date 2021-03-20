Cumberland men earn 3-0 victory at Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, Va. — Cumberland’s men (7-9, 4-4 MSC) earned a 3-0 over Bluefield College (6-13, 3-7) on the road Thursday.
The Phoenix started the first set down 5-3 early to the Rams after a series of errors put them in that home.
Cumberland battled back, and after a kill by Jordan Pierce, the set tied back up at 8.
The Phoenix and the Rams traded points back and forth until the 16-16 mark in the match. A service Ace by Tyler Sturzoiu gave the Phoenix a 20-18 lead.
Mason Chambers hit a big kill to give Cumberland a 23-18 lead late in the set. Bluefield came back, but the Phoenix took the first set 25-23.
Cumberland jumped out to a 4-3 lead over Bluefield with a big swing from Christian Lester. The teams played each other tight, with much of the match going back and forth until the 13-13 mark.
The Phoenix offense got going on a 7-3 run to take a 20-16.
Bluefield struggled on the attack and committed a few errors to give the Phoenix a 24-19 lead late in the set.
With a big kill from Luka Ilic teed up by Christian Lester, Cumberland took set two 25-19.
Cumberland continued on their roll into the third set, where they jumped out to a 6-4 lead early over Bluefield.
Luka Ilic gave the Phoenix a four-point lead over the Rams at 10-6 after a kill. Bluefield battled back into the set, though, and tied up the Phoenix at 15-all.
The Phoenix went on an 8-3 run to take a 23-18 lead over the Rams. A service-ace from Tyler Sturzoiu hit a perfect service ace to win the set 25-19 and the match 3-0 over Bluefield.
As a team, Cumberland recorded an attack percentage of .270, compared to the Bluefield percentage of .158. The Phoenix also totaled 41 kills, four more than the Rams.
Individually, Luka Ilic led the Phoenix with 11 kills across the three sets. Jordan pierce led Cumberland in assists with 20 in total.
Pierce also had a tremendous day for the Phoenix defensively, with ten digs. Caleb Ginnings led the Cumberland men in digs with 17.
The Phoenix are scheduled to take the court today at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court against visiting Midway College at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.