Cumberland men finish second at MSC Spring Invitational

CROSSVILLE — Cumberland’s men were crowned co-Mid-South Conference regular season golf champions after a second-place finish at the league’s Spring Invitational on Tuesday.
Cumberland and Lindsey Wilson are co-champs for the MSC regular season title, which is determined by the finishes in both the fall tournament and the spring tournaments.
In order to be eligible for the regular-season championship, teams must have played in both events.
Campbellsville took home the Spring Invitation title with a 14-over par score of 590.
The Tigers edged out the Phoenix by five strokes while Lindsey Wilson finished third with a two-day score of 600.
Cumberlands (Ky.) was fourth with a 604, Thomas More (Ky.) and Shawnee State (Ohio) tied for fifth with a total score of 611.
Martin Methodist (Tenn.) placed seventh with a score of 613.
Pikeville (Ky.) finished eighth with a score of 627 while Georgetown (Ky.) finished ninth with a 628.
Bethel (Tenn.) and Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) round out the team standings with scores of 632 and 655, respectively.
Isaac Walker finished in a tie for third place after shooting a 75 on day two. Walker entered the day in first place after a 71 in the first round and had a 36-hole score of 146, six strokes from first place.
Adrian Steeger had the best round of the day for the Phoenix carding a three-under 69. Steeger finished in a tie for fifth place. He shot four-under on the final eight holes.
Finishing third for the Phoenix and 11th in the tournament, Christian Lidgren shot a 79 after his day one performance of 71. Will Samuelsson came in tied for 16th after following up his day one score of 79 with a one-over-par 73. Reece Gaddes, Tomi Acotto, and Bryson Smith each tied for 26th place with two-round totals of 154.
Rounding out the Phoenix are Garrett Hughes and Andrew Lena. Hughes finished tied for 43 after shooting a 71 on day one and 88 on day two. Lena shot 80 on day one and followed that up with a 92 in the final round to finish 63rd.
The team will next take the course at the Mid-South Conference Championships on April 26-28 in Bowling Green, Ky.
