BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Cumberland’s men took fourth place at the Hilltop Classic this past weekend.
Two Phoenix men met the standards to qualify for the NAIA National Outdoor Championships. Sibanda Dumoluhle qualified for nationals with “A” standards in the triple jump after a mark of 14.73 meters, taking first place. Georget Pontillo, fresh off his All-American performance in South Dakota, qualified for the 800m outdoor championships with “B” standards after a time of 1:53.57, finishing in second place.
Tobi Oniyide had a great meet, taking first place in the 100m (10.79) and the 200m (21.74). Desmond Maclin finished just behind Oniyide in the 100m in second place with a mark of 10.85. Koby Story took home first place in the 400m hurdles with a time of 57.91. Hollis Edward and Will Marsh took 9th and 10th in the 400m dash.
In the field events, Jaylen Poole finished just behind Dumoluhle in the triple jump, taking third place while also placing second in the long jump. William Chandler took fourth place in the javelin throw and Caleb Staten finished eighth in the shot put.
Cumberland track and field will next participate in the Western Kentucky Invitational this coming weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.