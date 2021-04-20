CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland’s men’s and women’s track and field programs competed at the Tiger Paw Invitational hosted by Campbellsville University on Friday against programs from both the NAIA and NCAA.
The men recorded six first-place finishes and 14 top-fives en route to the overall team victory. The men also had three runners qualify for the NAIA National Meet in Gulf Shores, Ala. The 4x100 team of Dante Bertrand, Sibanda Dumoluhle, Desmond Maclin and Tobi Oniyide qualified with their time of 41.95 seconds. Oniyide also qualified for the 100m with a time of 10.67 seconds.
The women recorded three first-place finishes and 16 top-fives which put them in third place behind Campbellsville and Georgetown. The two first-place finishers were Alana Mack in the 100m and long jump and Kalea Barnett in the shotput.
The teams are set to head to Williamsburg, Ky., to compete at the Mid-South Conference Championships on Apr. 25-26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.