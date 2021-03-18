Cumberland men's finish 3-2 at MSC Bowling Championships

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s men pulled off upsets against higher-seeded teams to finish 3-2 overall at the Mid-South Conference Bowling Championships last Friday and Saturday.
Coming into the tournament, Cumberland was ranked 13th in the Mid-South bracket. The championships consisted of 15 teams in a double-elimination style event in which teams would match up in a best of seven match baker style to determine the winner. The University of Pikeville came out on top, winning their second conference championship in a row and fourth overall.
The Phoenix men matched up with fourth-ranked Martin Methodist, who they upset 4-1 with scores of 192-187-150-196-182. Cumberland then fell to Bethel in the next round 4-0 with scores of 144-132-163-159 compared to Bethel’s 231-184-167-209.
Cumberland entered the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination with a chance to run the table and take on Pikeville for the conference championship. The Phoenix nearly did that, knocking off sixth-seeded Cumberlands in six games with scores of 169-209-176-161-172-223.
The Cumberland men advanced and then knocked off 10th-seeded Midway in four games with scores of 258-185-244-198
The Phoenix run was stopped by tournament runner-up and eighth-seeded Thomas More in four games.
The tournament marked the end of the regular season.
Women go 0-2BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s women’s competed at the Mid-South Conference Bowling Championships last weekend.
Coming into the tournament, the Phoenix were ranked 12th in the Mid-South bracket.
The championships consisted of 15 teams in a double-elimination style event in which teams would match up in a best of seven match baker style to determine the winner. The University of Pikeville came out on top, winning its third conference championship in a row and fifth overall.
Cumberland took on fifth-ranked Bethel in the first matchup.
The Phoenix posted scores of 101-145-167-135-134-138 to lose in six games to the Wildcats.
The Phoenix then moved onto the losers bracket where they had a chance to run the table and win the conference title, but fell in six games to 13th-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan with scores of 137-144-144-112-127-149.
The tournament marked the end of the season.
