Cumberland golf coach Rich Williams announced the signing of Kalmar, Sweden, native Domino Mollesand to scholarship papers this week for the 2021-22 academic year.
Mollesand won the Junior District Championship this past year. He was the individual winner of Kalmar Junior Trophy series in 2018 and has played in professional tournaments as an amateur.
Mollesand is the first signee for men’s golf of the 2021-22 academic year. He plans to major in criminal justice while at Cumberland. He wants to become a professional golfer when he finishes at CU.
He is the son of Glen and Caroline Mollesand.
