Walker takes first place
CENTERVILLE — Cumberland men’s golf wins the Riley Moore Invitational, shooting a 312 as a team, to win the single-day tournament and Isaac Walker took home first-place individually shooting a one-under 69.
Cumberland narrowly edged out new conference opponent Freed-Hardeman by one stroke to claim the victory.
The Phoenix shot a 312 as a unit to the Lions’ 313.
Blue Mountain College finished five-shots back from the leader with 317 and Freed-Hardeman’s B team shot a 319.
Bethel University finished in last-place shooting a 328 as a squad.
Walker picked up where he left off last year with a strong showing at the Riley Moore Invitational shooting a one-under-par 69.
The round ties his collegiate-best round when he shot a 69 at the NAIA Memphis Classic in September 2019.
The win is Walker’s first career win.
Tomi Acotto tied the best round of his collegiate career as well, shooting a one-over, 71, to finish in a tie for second place.
Freshman Will Samuelsson carded a six-over 76 to place sixth and Adrian Steeger shot a 77 to finish in a tie for seventh.
Junior Bryson Smith shot a 78 to place ninth.
The Phoenix put five players inside the top-10 to help guide their way to the one-stroke win.
Cumberland narrowly edged out new conference opponent Freed-Hardeman by one stroke to claim the victory.
The Phoenix shot a 312 as a unit to the Lions’ 313.
Blue Mountain College finished five-shots back from the leader with 317 and Freed-Hardeman’s B team shot a 319.
Bethel University finished in last-place shooting a 328 as a squad.
Cumberland will play as the host in the Music City Invitational at Twelve Stones Golf Club next Monday and Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.