Cumberland mens tennis moved up one spot to No. 20 in the second installment of the NAIA men’s tennis top 25 poll released earlier this week.
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) is the highest-ranked team from the conference in the poll at No. 8.
Cumberlands (Ky.) earned 193 points in the poll and is slotted at No. 15. Cumberland sits at No. 20 in the poll with 133 points.
Campbellsville (Ky.) is the last MSC team in the Top 25. The Tigers are tied with Southeastern (Fla.) at No. 25 in the poll with 54 points.
Georgia Gwinnett sits atop the poll with all 13 first-place votes and 343 points. Xavier (La.) earned 329 points and is slotted second.
Cumberland’s women fell one spot to No. 18 in that poll.
Both Phoenix teams are scheduled to open their seasons Feb. 26 against Arizona Christian at at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts on the CU campus.
