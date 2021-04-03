Cumberland men’s volleyball has stopped all volleyball actions due to COVID-19 protocols, suspending play for 13 days.
The Phoenix will miss the remainder of their games on the schedule and the Mid-South Conference Tournament through protocols ending their season.
Cumberland was scheduled to play at Georgetown on Thursday as a make-up game from earlier this season and at home on Saturday against Thomas More as the last regular-season contest.
The Mid-South Conference is slated to begin on April 8 and run through April 10 in Bowling Green.
The men would be cleared to play on April 10, but at that time the Mid-South Conference Tournament would have just the championship match to be played.
This is the second straight season the men’s team has missed out on postseason play due to COVID-19.
