CUMBERLAND NAMES EVINS FRONT PORCH PHOTO

Some of the granddaughters of Dan W. Evins sit near a plaque on the Cumberland University campus honoring their grandfather’s legacy.

 Submitted

On March 23, Cumberland University honored the legacy and contributions of the late Dan W. Evins, the co-founder of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, with the naming and dedication of the newly-renovated Memorial Hall plaza.

A focal point of campus and home to the Heart of the Phoenix fire pit, the newly-named Evins Front Porch is meant to be a central gathering place for the current campus community and future campus visitors.

