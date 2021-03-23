MONTEVALLO, Ala. — Cumberland men’s and women’s indoor track and field competed in the Falcon Classic on Friday and Saturday, at the University of Montevallo featuring programs from across the NAIA and NCAA.
The men notched six top five finishes as a team and the women recorded three top fives.
Men
• 2nd — Dennis Kiplagat — 3000m Steeple — 9:53.81
• 4th — Jaylen Poole — Triple Jump — 13.98m
• 5th — Tobi Oniyide — 100m — 10.93
• 5th — Desmon Maclin — 200m — 22.23
• 5th — Ethan Rhoden — 10000m 33:10.62
• 5th — Josiah Scott — Shotput — 13.83 m
Women
• 2nd — Sophiat Omizi — Hammer -47.31
• 3rd — Kalea Barnett — Hammer — 46.61m
• 4th — Elise Krone — 3000m Steeple — 12:24.31
Cumberland is next scheduled to compete on March 27 at the Birmingham Southern Invite.
