Cumberland’s King, Lebanon’s Mulaski earn TSWA Player of the Week honors 

Cumberland University’s Tavon King was named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week while Bryan College freshman Allissa Mulaski of Lebanon earned the women’s honor.
King averaged 25.5 points in a pair of victories for the Phoenix.
The Gates, Tenn., native netted 17 points and three rebounds against Shawnee State, hitting three 3-pointers in a 68-57 win.
The senior guard scored a career-best 34 points in a double overtime triumph versus the University of Pikeville, adding three boards, two assists and three steals.
He registered seven straight points in the first overtime and he collected the final six points of the contest as well, all in the last two minutes.
He is averaging 21.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season.
Mulaski posted 19.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in two wins for the Lions. She recorded 25 points with seven 3-pointers at Brenau University, including six in the first half and four in the second quarter.
The freshman guard followed that with 14 points at Columbia International, adding four more triples.
She is netting 11.4 points in five games while shooting 54% (15-for-28) from behind the arc.
