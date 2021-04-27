Cumberland splits doubleheader with Bethel on Senior Day

Cumberland (13-21, 9-17 Mid-South Conference) split the second doubleheader of the MSC series against Bethel University (24-14, 18-14 MSC) at Billy Dee Ross Stadium on Friday. The Phoenix got the bats going in the first game, winning 8-3, and fell in the second game 10-4.
Cumberland opened the scoring with some early offense in the first game of the doubleheader. The Phoenix put up a four-run second inning beginning with a Kenzie France two-RBI single. France’s smash brought home Ashton Whiles and Mariah Clark to take a 2-0 lead. An error by the second basemen of Bethel brought home both France and Ashtyn Blair to give Cumberland a 4-0 lead, heading into the top of the third.
Bethel got back in the game in the top of the fifth as they scored on three straight RBI singles to cut the lead 4-3. Cumberland expanded their lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the fifth. Mariah Clark reached first on an error by the second base, and Taylor Woodring scored on the play.
From this point on, it was all Cumberland. The Phoenix added three runs in the bottom of the sixth to make the finals score 8-3. Lexi Riggall came through with a big hit on Senior Day to drive in a run. Tyra Graham did the same with an RBI single into left field. On the next at-bat, Madison Woodruff contributed the same thing with an RBI single down the left-field line.
Mariah Clark earns her third win in a row from the circle. On the day, Clark gave up three earned runs in seven innings of action with four strikeouts. The Phoenix had seven hits in the game, one less than the Wildcats had with nine. Tyra Graham led all Phoenix batters with three RBI’s and one hit in the game. Kenzie France was the only Phoenix batter to register two hits in the game. Other Phoenix batters to record a hit were Taylor Woodring, Madison Woodruff, Ashtyn Blair, and Lexi Riggall.
The second game did not go as well for the Phoenix however they did start the game with some offense. Cumberland jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first two innings of the game. Ashton Whiles opened the scoring with a three-run home run that brought home, Madison Woodruff and Tyra Graham. The following Phoenix run came in the bottom of the second when Taylor Woodring hit an RBI single to center-field that brought home DeeDee Dunn.
Bethel had a big fourth inning and went on a big run to take a 7-4 lead. The Wildcats scored the final three runs in the top of the seventh to win the game 10-4. Cumberland had many pitchers throw in the game including, Bela Soto, Kaitlin Higgins, Emily Cooper, and Allyson Shoulders. The four combined to allow 16 hits and accounted for nine earned runs.
Offensively for the Phoenix, Tyra Graham led all Cumberland hitters going 3-4 from the plate, with one run scored. Ashtyn Blair also had a solid game from the batter’s box, tallying two hits. Taylor Woodring, Ashton Whiles, and DeeDee Dunn also recorded hits for Cumberland.
