PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland played Pikeville close at the start of Friday afternoon’s game, leading the Bears by six at the end of the first quarter. The wheels fell off from that point on, with Pikeville shutting out the Cumberland offense and scoring 31 unanswered points in a 38-17 Bears victory.
The Phoenix had a rough start to the game, giving up an 88-yard opening kickoff return by Pikeville’s Ben Hinson to the house. The Cumberland offense had a quick answer with a 62-yard touchdown drive capped off by a Treylon Sheppard 7-yard scamper. Austin Nunley missed the extra-point, and Cumberland trailed 7-6.
With just over two minutes to play in the first quarter, the Cumberland defense stopped Pikeville on fourth down on the Phoenix 38-yard line.
Brandon Edmondson took the ball down to the 3-yard line on a shifty 30-yard run. Alex Valdez reached paydirt on an 8-yard run for the second Phoenix score of the day. Noah Mason hit the extra point to give the Phoenix a 13-7 lead with one minute remaining in the first quarter.
Pikeville struck fast on an 80-yard touchdown drive capped off by a 19-yard run by Jayden Neace to give the Bears a 14-13 lead.
The Cumberland offense lost a little momentum at this point and had trouble stringing together drives in the second quarter. The Bears reached the end zone again on a pass from Trevon Wofford to Victor Johnson for 25 yards with a minute left to play. Pikeville took a 21-13 lead into the half.
The Phoenix had another rough start to the second half. Cumberland lost the ball on a botched handoff by Edmondson and gave Pikeville the ball at the 13-yard line. On the next play, Neace scored for the second time of the game, giving Pikeville a 28-13 lead. The Bears took a 35-13 lead after a 30-yard pass touchdown from Trevon Wofford to Arties Clark.
Cumberland’s next chance to score came on a 42-yard field goal attempt from Nunley that the Bears blocked. A 19-yard field goal by Jakob Headley sealed a 38-13 victory for the Bears, who improved to 2-2.
Offensively, the Phoenix had a solid day running the ball. Led by Sheppard’s 113 yards, Cumberland ran the ball for 235 yards on the ground, the Phoenix’s second-best output this season.
Freshman Edmondson went 10-of-17 passing for 57 yards in the air. He also chipped in 57 yards on the ground, including a big 30-yard run. Elijah Petty led the team in receiving, with three catches for 23 yards.
The Cumberland defense had a rough day, giving up 406 yards to Pikeville and the Bears’ highest scoring output of the season of 38 points. Leading the way for the Phoenix in tackles was cornerback Prentiss Summerall, who recorded four solo tackles and one assisted tackle. The Phoenix struggled to get to the QB, recording no sacks for the first time this season.
Cumberland fell to 0-5 and will have a bye this weekend before returning to action on the road against Bethel, coached by Mt. Juliet native Michael Jasper, on Thursday, Apr. 1, at 7 p.m. in McKenzie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.