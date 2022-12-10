Cumberland University will offer guaranteed nursing admissions beginning in the fall of 2023.
High-school seniors with an ACT composite score or super score of 25 or above and a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average will be eligible to receive guaranteed admission into the Jeanette C. Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions. The application deadline for the fall semester will be March 1.
Cumberland University Executive Director of Marketing and Communications Joey Clark said that the guaranteed nursing program admissions began with the hope of helping with the current nursing shortage.
“There is definitely a shoratge of nursing professionals in the industry and a need for us to kind of step in and help fill that void,” Clark said. “Being a service-oriented institution, and one that is really focused locally on ways that we can support and give back, we feel that it’s a great opportunity to reevaluate what our admissions process was that recognized students and their hard work.”
The change in process gives the incoming students the security of being admitted into their program, and also gives the university flexibility to build community with those students early on.
“That’s the difference-maker for us once they’re here is making sure that they’re happy, healthy, and successful across the board and seeing them finish out that program and go on to contribute locally and globally,” Clark said.
The nursing program received a 100% pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination for nurses in 2021. Approximately 96% of Cumberland University’s nursing alumni remain in Middle Tennessee for work after graduation.
“Offering guaranteed nursing admissions is really an opportunity to reward incoming students for their academic success thus far,” Dean of the Jeanette C. Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions Dr. Mary Bess Griffith conveyed in a press release. “We know there is a growing need for professionals in the field, and we are eager to do our part in meeting that need. One of the best ways for us to do our part in educating and ultimately serving the next generation of nursing professionals is by streamlining their admissions process and their education at Cumberland University.”
