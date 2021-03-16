Cumberland wins RedHawk Last Chance 5k

Both Cumberland cross country teams took first place out of two teams at the RedHawk Last Chance 5k on Saturday.
The Phoenix women had four racers finish in the top five while sophomore Elise Krone won first place. Sasha Petrova crossed the finish line in second place and freshman India Mastin of Lebanon came in third.
Hannah Spring rounded out the Top-5 in fifth and Milena Stippinger came in eighth place.
In the men’s race, Cumberland’s Denis Kiplagat was the individual winner while all six Phoenix competitors finished in the top seven. Kipligat completed the course in a time of 16:22.2. Freshmen Ethan Rhoden finished eight seconds behind Kipligat for a time of 16:30.3 and a second place finish.
Wilson Central-graduate Joel Barlow came in third place with a time of 16:38.3 and Luke Freeman came in fifth place for a time of 17:04.2. Freshmen Andrew Cullins came in sixth place 17:40.7 and the last Phoenix to finish was Aidan Crockett with a time of 17:41.6.
Cumberland was originally scheduled to compete in the Drakes Creek Scramble in Bowling Green, Ky., but due to poor course conditions changed meets.
The Phoenix will next compete at the Mid-South Conference Championships on March 27 in Bowling Green.
