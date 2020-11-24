Cumberland women down Freed-Hardeman in season opener 68-61

Cumberland took control early, jumping out to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter over Freed Hardeman in what would be a 68-61 victory for the Phoenix in their season opener Saturday afternoon at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Freed-Hardeman came into the game with a 5-1 record and is also receiving votes in the most recent NAIA national top 25 poll.
The Phoenix and the Lions both shot 44% from the field in the game, but the difference maker was that Cumberland shot 45% from beyond the arc and Freed Hardeman could only muster a 20% 3-point shooting percentage.
The Phoenix also got it done from the free-throw line converting 11 of their 14 attempts.
The player of the game for the Phoenix was newcomer Lindsey Freeman, who played at Wilson Central and Lebanon before playing her high school senior season at Independence.
Freeman recorded a team-high 19 points, shot 4-of-5 from 3, and registered five steals in 35 minutes in her Cumberland debut.
Junior forward Brittany Miller also had a huge game for the Phoenix recording eight points and led the team in rebounds with nine.
Fellow returner Mackenzie Trouten had an all-around solid game as well recording nine points, three rebounds, two blocks, and a team-high four steals.
Sydnie Ward, a transfer guard from Mississippi Valley State,had an excellent performance in her Phoenix Debut.
Ward finished second on the team in points with 12 and also registered three steals and three assists in 29 minutes of action.
Freed-Hardeman had three players in double digits led by KJ White who went 8-of-13 from the field to score 17 points.
Alyssa Lemay recorded a double-double for the Lions totaling 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The Phoenix almost managed to run away with the game in the first quarter, but the Lions started to show some life at the end of the first.
Freed-Hardeman managed to take the lead 18-17 early in the second quarter on a layup from White.
The game was back and forth throughout the second quarter with a total of eight lead changes happening before the half when the teams went into the locker room knotted up 31-31.
The Phoenix had an electric third quarter outscoring the Lions 20-8 after the half to lead 51-39 at the end of the third.
Ashlyn Pittman led the way for Cumberland in the third scoring five points.
Freed-Hardeman made it interesting in the fourth, though, after a jumper from Caroline Chambers cut the Phoenix lead to 62-59 with just under three minutes left to play.
Lindsey Freeman had a big answer for that though as she drained a 3-pointer on the next possession to expand the Phoenix lead back to six.
Brittany Miller put the game away with 56 seconds to play after she drove into the lane and put up a layup to make the score 67-59.
The 68-61 win for Cumberland is the first win over Freed-Hardeman since 2007 and the fourth in the last 23 years.
This is also the first time the Phoenix women have won their season opener since the 2017-18 season-opening victory over Oakwood University.
The Phoenix will next take the court against No. 9 Shawnee State at the Dallas-Floyd Phoenix Arena on Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m.
