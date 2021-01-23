Cumberland women fall 76-51 at fourth-ranked Thomas More

CRESTVIEW HILLS Ky. — Cumberland’s women (2-8, 1-8 MSC) struggled in a Thursday evening matchup vs. fourth-ranked Thomas More (16-1, 11-1 MSC), falling 76-51.
The Phoenix found themselves down 15-3 early in the first quarter after a big run by the Saints. Lindsey Freeman hit a big 3-pointer to start a run by the Phoenix that would make the score 20-11 Saints at the end of the first quarter.
The smothering defense of the Saints held the Phoenix to only eight shots in the first quarter. The defensive play caused the Cumberland women to turn the ball over frequently.
However, in the second quarter, Cumberland found some offense from experienced guard’s Mackenzie Trouten and Sydnie Ward as the duo launched back to back threes to cut the Thomas More lead down to five points at 22-17.
Lebanon native Ashlyn Pittman got to the line on sequential possessions and hit all of her free throws to make the score 24-22 with 31/2 minutes to play in the half
Sophomore guard Gracie Johnson then took things into her own hands with a nice cut into the lane and finished with the layup to knot the score up at 24.
An and-one layup from Summer Secrist put the Saints ahead of the Phoenix 27-24 at the end of the half.
The Saints came out of the half shooting the ball extremely well by going on a 19-3 run over the Phoenix.
The run brought their lead to 45-29 at the halfway mark of the quarter. Thomas More’s offense continued their hot shooting to a 61-36 lead to end the third quarter.
The Phoenix struggled from the field, shooting 32% in the 76-51 loss, while the Saints had a field goal percentage of almost 50%. Cumberland was also outrebounded 37-22 on the night.
Leading the way for the Saints in scoring was Emily Simon with 13 points, six rebounds, and three assists.
Fellow teammate Kenzie Schwarber also had 13 points and contributed five rebounds in the effort.
For the Phoenix, freshman guard Lindsey Freeman led the way in scoring with 10 points and three rebounds.
Cumberland also had three players total eight points in Kennedy Powell, Trouten and Pittman.
Five players for the Phoenix tied for the rebounding lead with three including Ward, Trouten, Brittany Miller, Powell and Freeman.
The Cumberland women will next take the court on the road in Portsmouth, Ohio, today at 12:30 p.m. CST against ninth-ranked Shawnee State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.