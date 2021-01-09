Cumberland women finish 11th at Baker Shootout

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Pikeville opened up the Mid-South Conference women’s bowling regular season with a victory at the Bowling Green Baker Shootout on Thursday at Southern Lanes.
This was the first of five regular-season bowling tournaments this season. The tournament consisted of 25 baker games.
Pikeville won the event with 4,689 pins beating out Martin Methodist by 16 pins.
Lindsey Wilson finished third with a total of 4,305 pins, Midway placed fourth with 4,272 pins and Bethel totaled 4,271 pins to round out the top five.
Campbellsville (Ky.) finished sixth with 4,228 pins, Shawnee State totaled 4,189 pins to place seventh and Marian finished in eighth with 4,165 pins.
Union (Ky.) finished ninth with 4,162 pins, Cumberlands had 4,152 pins to finish 10th, and Cumberland rounded out the team standings with 3,457 pins.
The next MSC regular-season tournament is scheduled to be on Jan. 23-24 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
