Cumberland women finish fourth at Oldfield

OKATIE, S.C. — Cumberland’s women shot a combined 323 on the second day of the Oldfield Intercollegiate on Sunday. Coupled with their day one score of 321, the Phoenix finished in fourth place at 64 over par.
Cumberland trailed the second-ranked team in the nation Dalton State by 42 strokes. The Phoenix finished ahead of The Citadel, South Carolina-Beaufort, Milligan University and Webber International.
Sophomore Pilar Scenna led the Phoenix over the weekend finishing fifth place in the tournament. She shot six-over-par with scores of 77 and 73. Scenna finished nine strokes behind tournament winner Paula Sofia Suarez.
Raquel Romero Valerde finished in 21st place after shooting 83 in the second round. Nathalie Nutu came in tied for 22nd with scores of 82 in both rounds. Emma Hermansson finishes 27th after shooting an 86 on day two of the tournament. Ida Furuheim came in 38th with an 83 in the second round.
Cumberland will next take the course in Crossville in the Mid-South Spring Classic on Apr. 19-20.
