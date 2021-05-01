Cumberland’s women receive votes in the final installment of the NAIA tennis top-25 poll.
The Phoenix finished 10-7 on the season and finished after falling 4-1 in the semifinals of the MSC Championships against the University of the Cumberlands.
Four other Mid-South Conference teams are mentioned in the polls. Lindsey Wilson is the highest-ranked team from the conference in the poll at No. 14 coming off their MSC Championship victory. Cumberlands comes in at No. 14 in the poll. Campbellsville is 20th in the poll while Georgetown is also receiving votes outside the Top-25. Cumberland received 75 votes in the poll.
The Phoenix are currently awaiting the seeding for the NAIA National Championships in Mobile, Ala., to be released.
Men back in top 25, ranked 23rdCumberland’s men have moved up to No. 23 in the final installment of the NAIA tennis top-25 poll.
The Phoenix finished 13-7 on the season and finished as the runner-up in the Mid-South Conference tournament to Lindsey Wilson.
Two other Mid-South Conference teams are mentioned in the polls. Lindsey Wilson is the highest-ranked team from the conference in the poll at No. 11. Cumberlands stays as the No. 14 in the poll. The Phoenix are ranked No. 23 with 95 points in the poll. Campbellsville is receiving votes, but sits just outside the Top-25.
Cumberland is currently awaiting the seeding for the NAIA National Championships in Mobile, Ala., to be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.