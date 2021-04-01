Cumberland’s women kept rolling with their third straight 7-0 win, blanking visiting Bethel on Monday at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts on the CU campus.
The Phoenix swept the action in doubles and continued to sweep all singles in straight sets dropping just 15 games total.
Ainhoa Garijo Garrido took down Bethel’s number one Laura Wild 6-0, 6-2. Jessica Hernandez defeated Sophia Vasconcellos 6-1, 6-0 and Ksenija Dmitrovic defeated Annabella Beralt 6-2, 6-1.
Carly Earnadt won at number four singles 6-1, 6-3. Alexandra Leisibach beat Kelsie Seiber 6-1, 6-1 and Joana Bou bested Kensley Crossno 6-1, 6-1.
CU men beats MSC foe Bethel 6-1Cumberland men’s tennis wins their third straight match taking care of Bethel 6-1 Monday on the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts on the CU campus.
Like the past several matches, Cumberland men’s tennis swept doubles action taking the point for Cumberland handling them while only losing seven games.
In singles action, Hughes N’Goma defeated Joao Andre 6-0, 6-2. Jackson Vaughan bested Juand David Hernandez in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0. German Suarez won at No. 4 6-0, 7-6. Dan Slapnik Trost was the clinching point as he beat Renato Gravina 6-4, 6-2 and Carlos Padilla beat Jeffery Lee 6-0, 6-3.
Cumberland will play next on Thursday at Campbellsville at 2 p.m.
Hržić, Garijo Garrido earn MSC Tennis Players of the Week honorsCumberland’s Adrijan Hrzic and Ainhoa Garijo Garrido garnered Mid-South Conference Tennis Players of the Week honors season Monday after both posted three singles and three doubles wins for the Phoenix.
Hržić posted 3-0 records in men’s singles and doubles during the week to help the Phoenix to a 2-1 record during the week. He won his first two matches in singles play in straight sets and battled back from a tiebreaker loss to capture a much-needed point in a 4-3 win over Martin Methodist. In the comeback win, Hržić dropped just two games en route to the 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1 win to improve to 9-2 on the season in singles play.
He also posted three doubles wins to improve to 9-2 this season in doubles while also holding a 9-2 record in singles competition this spring. This was his first conference Player of the Week honor of the season.
Garijo Garrido, a Albacete, Spain, native, won each of her singles matches in straight sets, dropping just 12 games in the six sets as Cumberland’s top-seed. She defeated Marian University’s Betija Dusele, 6-2, 6-3, Freed-Hardeman’s Skylar Sullivan, 6-3,6-3, and Martin Methodist’s Nargaret Lucas 6-1, 6-1, at No. 1 singles.
Garijo Garrido and Marcle Cordeiro posted three doubles wins defeating Marian 6-2, Freed-Hardeman 6-0, and the RedHawks 6-1.
She improved to 10-1 in dual match singles and she is 9-2 in dual match doubles this semester.
Garijo Garrido earned her first weekly honor this season and the seventh of her career.
Men fall to No. 25 in NAIA pollCumberland men’s tennis dropped down to No. 25 in the fifth installment of the NAIA top-25 poll released Wednesday.
The Phoenix are 8-5 on the season and have picked up three straight wins since falling to No. 23 Marian, 4-3.
Two other Mid-South Conference teams are mentioned in the polls. Lindsey Wilson is the highest-ranked team from the conference in the poll at No. 10. Cumberlands is No. 14 in the poll.
The Phoenix are ranked No. 25 with 86 points in the poll. Campbellsville is receiving votes, but sits just outside the Top 25.
Cumberland will take on Campbellsville University today in Campbellsville, Ky.
Women drop eight spots to No. 25Cumberland women dropped down eight spots to No. 25 in the fourth regular-season NAIA women’s tennis top 25 poll released yesterday.
Despite dropping eight spots, the Phoenix has posted a 6-1 record since the last poll was released on March 17. Cumberland has won five-match in straight 7-0 sweeps. Cumberland lost to No. 24 Marian, 5-2 for the lone loss in the two-week span. Cumberland is 8-3 on the season.
Around the conference, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) is the highest-ranked team in the poll at No. 16. Cumberlands (Ky.) has moved up five spots to No. 17. Campbellsville has surpassed Cumberland in the polls by jumping to No. 20. Georgetown College is still just outside of the Top-25 in receiving votes section.
The Phoenix are slated to take on No. 20 Campbellsville University today at Campbellsville, Ky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.