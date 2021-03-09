Cumberland women shut out Shawnee State 1-0

Cumberland’s women (4-1-0, 3-1-0 MSC) secured a 1-0 win over the Shawnee State Bears (5-3-0, 2-3-0 MSC) at Lindsey Donnell Stadium on Sunday in the Phoenix’s first home match in over a month since their 7-0 victory over Florida College.
The Phoenix dominated the possession and recorded 19 shots, with eight reaching the goal. The Cumberland defense was relentless in their attack and only gave up one shot with none reaching the goal.
Cumberland senior midfielder Jennifer Segura scored the only goal of the game. The Glendora, Calif., native scored the goal in the 41st minute on a nice pass from sophomore forward Marie Bathe, who tallied the assist.
Cumberland was on the attack for almost the whole game and six Phoenix players recorded a shot on goal. Segua and Brenda Cernas led the way with two shots on goal apiece. Marie Bathe, Haley Stevens, Macy Douglas and Gabby Jones all recorded a shot on goal.
The Cumberland attack had Shawnee State goalie Shelbi Ritchie on her toes all day. Ritchie stopped seven shots and only gave up one goal.
The teams were even in corner kicks, with the Phoenix receiving one and the Bears receiving two.
Cumberland is scheduled to take the pitch at home today against the University of Pikeville at 11:30 a.m.
