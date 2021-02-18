Cumberland volleyball swept the Mid-South Conference player of the week honors with Samantha Holguin winning attacker of the week, Sadie Edmonston taking home defender of the week and Victoria Johnson receiving setter of the week honors.
Junior right side Samantha Holguin picked up seven kills in the three set sweep over Lyon College. The El Paso, Texas, native also added an attack percentage of .545 in the game with 7 kills on 11 total attacks.
This is her first MSC attacker of the week honor of her career.
Sadie Edmonston received defender of the week honors for her performance in the sweep of Lyon.
The junior libero recorded 25 digs while also adding four service aces. This is her first MSC defender of the week honors of the season and fourth of her career.
Sophomore setter Victoria Johnson took home setter of the week, tallying 33 assists.
She also added four aces and six digs against Lyon.
This her third MSC setter of the week honors this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.