Cumberland women top Life 78-60 on Senior Day

Cumberland’s women (3-11, 2-11 MSC) topped the Life Running Eagles (2-12, 0-11) 78-60 on Senior Day last Saturday at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
The Phoenix struck first after Abby Morgan hit the first three-pointer of the game to take a 4-0 lead. It was a back and forth game early with both teams shooting under 35% from the field. Cumberland managed to get to the line early and often to take an 11-9 lead after a free throw from Friendship Christian-graduate Ashlyn Pittman.
Lebanon’s Lindsey Freeman and Abby Morgan hit the only two shots from the field of the quarter which were both three-point jumpers. Aside from that, eight of Cumberland’s 14 points came from the charity stripe. The Phoenix and Running Eagles ended the first quarter tied up at 14.
Cumberland began to find their rhythm in the second quarter shooting an incredible 72% from the field and 80% from behind the arc. The second quarter started similar to the first. It was a back and forth game until freeman drained back-to-back three-pointers to put the Phoenix up 27-19. Cumberland was off and running to a 38-27 halftime lead.
Freeman was the leading scorer for the Phoenix in the first half with 13 total points and shooting a perfect 3-3 from behind the arc. Cumberland was very active on the boards in the first half totaling 25 rebounds compared to Life’s 20. The women also shot 40% from the field in the half besting the Running Eagles’ 27%.
The Phoenix picked up right where they left off in the third quarter after Pittman hit a big three-pointer to put the Phoenix up 52-39. Mackenzie Trouten, honored after the game as the Phoenix’s only senior, rounded out the third quarter by getting to the line and hitting a free throw to put Cumberland on top 60-46. The Running Eagles had no answers in the fourth quarter as the Phoenix expanded on their big lead en route to a 78-60 win.
On the day, Cumberland shot 38% from the field and 40% from 3. The defense held life to 28-% shooting from the field and 19-ercent from beyond the arc. The Phoenix outrebounded the Running Eagles 52-41 on the day.
Individually for Cumberland, Freeman led the way with a career-high 21 points and 10 rebounds on the day. The freshman shot an incredible 7-11 from the field and a perfect 4-4 from 3. The Phoenix also had four other players in double figures including Brittany Miller with a 12-point and 10-rebound outing. Abby Morgan had 11 points on the day while Sydnie Ward and Ashlyn Pittman both totaled 12 point performances.
Cumberland solidified the No. 11 seed in the Mid-South Conference Tournament. The Phoenix are slated to play at the University of Pikeville. But due to COVID-19 protocols, Pikeville cannot play, thus, the Phoneix move on to the quarterfinals which are to take place this coming Saturday in Bowling Green, Ky.
