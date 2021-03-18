GEORGETOWN — Cumberland’s women (7-1-0, 6-1-0 MSC) earned a 2-0 victory over the Georgetown Tigers (5-3-0, 2-3-0 MSC) on the road Tuesday, marking the fifth win in a row since falling 1-0 at the University of the Cumberlands.
The Phoenix were aggressive the entire game and held the ball in the Georgetown end for much of the match. Cumberland recorded a whopping 20 shots with 10 reaching Georgetown Keeper Megan Martin. The Cumberland defense was aggressive in their own right, only giving up six shots to Georgetown with none reaching the goal.
Cumberland Junior Defender Kenzi Vetter opened the scoring for the Phoenix with a goal in the fifth minute assisted by Sophomore Marie Bathe. Sophomore Forward Brenda Cernas gave the Phoenix a 2-0 lead over the Tigers with a nice finish in the 34th minute, her third of the season.
Cumberland was on the attack for almost the whole game, and seven Phoenix players recorded a shot on goal. Brenda Cernas led the way with four shots on goal. Kenzi Vetter, Marie Bathe, Jennifer Segura, Haley Stevens, Michele Scholz, and Evelyn Jimenez each registered a shot on goal for Cumberland.
Defensively, Cumberland held Georgetown to only six shots with none of them reaching Freshman Goalkeeper Savannah Stubbs. The Phoenix defenders have only allowed one shot on goal in the last three games
The teams were even in corner kicks, with both squads receiving four.
Cumberland is scheduled to take the pitch at home on Friday in a big match against fifth-ranked Martin Methodist at noon. The match at Lindsey Donnell Stadium/Kirk Field was pushed back a day from today due to a rainy forecast.
CU men play to 4-4 drawGEORGETOWN, Ky. — Cumberland’s men (3-3-1, 3-3-1 MSC) played to a 4-4 draw with the Georgetown Tigers (3-2-3, 2-1-3 MSC) on Tuesday.
The Phoenix had a good day on the attack taking 18 shots with nine reaching the goal. Defensively, the Phoenix gave up 17 shots to the Tigers with nine on goal.
Cumberland broke the seal in the game early with a goal from Freshman Midfielder Thomas Groenhilder, the first of his career. Austin Morenzoni assisted on the goal by Groenhilder scored in the 12th minute.
Georgetown found the net shortly after to tie the match up at 1-1 after a goal from Christopher Gschwent at the 27-minute mark in the first half.
The Phoenix took a 2-1 lead after Bakary Bagayoko scored his sixth goal of the season with 12 minutes to play in the first half. Gschwent scored his second goal of the game at the 65-minute mark to tie it up 2-2. In the 75th minute, Bakary Bagayoko scored his second goal of the game and seventh of the season to give the Phoenix a 3-2 lead.
Bagayoko was not done there, five minutes later the senior scored his third of the game with a nifty move to give Cumberland a 4-3 lead. Georgetown scored on a Penalty kick from Sebastian Bocazcanales with nine minutes left to make it a 4-3 match.
Bocazcanales scored again with just over three minutes left to play to send the game to overtime where the match ended in a 4-4 draw.
In total, six Phoenix players recorded a shot on goal. Bakary Bagayoko led the way with three shots on goal, while teammate Thomas Groenhilder recorded two.
Daniel Picken, Brandon Gonzalez, Carson Tighe, and Robin Windvogel each registered a shot on goal for the Phoenix.
Cumberland was given eight corner kicks compared to the six that Georgetown took.
The Tigers led the way in fouls with 14, while the Phoenix had eight.
Cumberland is scheduled to take the pitch at home on Sunday against Campbellsville University at 1:30 p.m. at Lindsey Donnell Stadium/Kirk Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.